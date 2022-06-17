Shooting investigation underway after man found shot to death in Van Nuys home

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Van Nuys early Friday morning.

They were called to the scene located in a residence on Kester Avenue just before 2:30 a.m., and when they arrived they found a man, expected to be in his 40s or 50s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives were unable to provide any information on a suspect involved in the shooting, and were unsure if the incident was gang-related.