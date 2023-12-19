Shooting investigation closes lanes on the 10 Freeway in East LA
All eastbound lanes are closed on the 10 Freeway at the I-710 in East Los Angeles due to a shooting investigation.
The California Highway Patrol responded just after 5 a.m. to a report of a possible shooting involving a white Honda Accord.
Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown. It was not confirmed what type of injuries the person had.
The eastbound lanes are currently shutdown on the I-10 at the I-710 interchange as police search the road for evidence.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
