Shooting in Lancaster leaves one dead; Suspect outstanding

A man was shot and killed outside of a liquor store in Lancaster late Tuesday evening.

The scene unfolded at around 10:40 p.m., when the man, reportedly in his 50s, became involved in some sort of argument with another man. As the situation escalated, the second man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

When investigators with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrived to the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were only able to identify the suspect as a Black male.

No additional information was released due to the pending nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.