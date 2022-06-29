Shooting in Baldwin Hills leaves 1 dead on sidewalk
One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin Hills, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
It happened around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. and Marlton Ave. in Baldwin Hills.
According to officers, a call came in for a victim down on a sidewalk, not conscious and not breathing. Officers arrived to find a deceased person.
The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. No victim information has been released. There is no suspect information available at this time.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
