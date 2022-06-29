Shooting in Baldwin Hills leaves 1 dead on sidewalk

One killed in deadly shooting outside of Baldwin Hills mall

One killed in deadly shooting outside of Baldwin Hills mall

One killed in deadly shooting outside of Baldwin Hills mall

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin Hills, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

It happened around 9:24 p.m. Tuesday at W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. and Marlton Ave. in Baldwin Hills.

According to officers, a call came in for a victim down on a sidewalk, not conscious and not breathing. Officers arrived to find a deceased person.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. No victim information has been released. There is no suspect information available at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)