Shooting death investigation underway in Irwindale

1 dead after shooting in Irwindale

1 dead after shooting in Irwindale

1 dead after shooting in Irwindale

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Irwindale on Sunday.

The shooting was reported at around 10:30 a.m. in the riverbed near the 605 Freeway, just south of the 210 Freeway, according to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but Irwindale Police Department officers arrived to find a person dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

LASD is assisting IPD with the investigation.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting on Sunday, which showed a large encampment area off the embankment of the freeway where two SWAT vehicles and nearly a half dozen officers were searching the area with firearms drawn.

No further information was provided.