Shooting at sports bar in El Monte leaves man dead and woman wounded

A shooting at a sports bar in El Monte left a man dead and a woman wounded while detectives search for another possible gunshot victim, authorities said Saturday.

Officers with the El Monte Police Department responded to a call reporting shots fired at the bar, located in the 10700 block of Lower Azusa Road, just after midnight Saturday and discovered a man shot multiple times lying on the ground, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials outside a sports bar where a man was shot to death during the early morning hours of Oct. 12, 2024 in a shooting that also left at least one other person wounded. KNN News

There was no mention of a possible suspect in a statement released by the department by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, detectives confirmed a woman was also shot at the bar and taken to a hospital before officers arrived, sheriff's officials said. She was listed in stable condition. Witnesses told investigators another woman was also shot but left the bar, and as of 8 a.m., detectives were still searching for her, officials said.

Footage of the scene shows officers investigating outside the Silver Dollar Saloon, where the bar's entrance was surrounded by police tape. The bar's address is listed online as 10729 Lower Azusa Rd.

No other details, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting, have been released by authorities as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to reach the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.