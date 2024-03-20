Shooter at large after man fatally shot in South LA

The search was continuing for a shooting suspect after a 25-year-old man was found dead in the Vermont- Slauson area of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers from the 77th Division were called at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to 5858 S. Hoover St. between Slauson Avenue and 59th Street where they found the victim in the street, an LAPD spokeswoman said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel. A homicide investigation is underway.

There was no suspect information. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time, but detectives say there might have been some kind of confrontation between the victim and shooter outside a car.