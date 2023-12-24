Shohei Ohtani gives Porsche to wife of teammate Joe Kelly after viral campaign

Shohei Ohtani gives Porsche to wife of teammate after viral campaign

Shohei Ohtani just arrived in LA but he's already making friends just in time for the holidays.

The two-way superstar gifted a brand-new Porsche to the wife of his new teammate, Joe Kelly, after she campaigned to get the free agent to sign with the Dodgers.

Ashley Kelly's campaign went viral on social media after she offered to change her 7-month-old's name as well as offering up her husband's jersey so that he could keep the number 17.

After Ohtani signed his record-breaking deal with the Dodgers, Kelly switched to wearing the number 99 jersey which left the number 17 to Ohtani.