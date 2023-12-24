Watch CBS News
Sports

Shohei Ohtani gives Porsche to wife of teammate Joe Kelly after viral campaign

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Shohei Ohtani gives Porsche to wife of teammate after viral campaign
Shohei Ohtani gives Porsche to wife of teammate after viral campaign 01:14

Shohei Ohtani just arrived in LA but he's already making friends just in time for the holidays. 

The two-way superstar gifted a brand-new Porsche to the wife of his new teammate, Joe Kelly, after she campaigned to get the free agent to sign with the Dodgers. 

Ashley Kelly's campaign went viral on social media after she offered to change her 7-month-old's name as well as offering up her husband's jersey so that he could keep the number 17. 

After Ohtani signed his record-breaking deal with the Dodgers, Kelly switched to wearing the number 99 jersey which left the number 17 to Ohtani. 

First published on December 24, 2023 / 8:28 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.