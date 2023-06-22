Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr elected to start in MLB All-Star Game
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle's Safeco Field.
Ohtani led the AL with 2,646,307 votes and make his third straight All-Star start at designated hitter. He also was the American League's starting pitcher in 2021.
Acuña led all players with 3,082,600 ballots and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuña topped the NL for the third straight year, while Ohtani received the second-most votes of any player.
The pair were chosen under rules that began last year and give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began May 31 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon EDT on Monday to noon EDT on June 29. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.
An individual can vote once per 24-hour period.
Remaining starters will be announced on June 29. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 2.
AL finalists:
Catcher:
- Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
- Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
First Base:
- Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Second Base:
- Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays
- Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Third Base:
- Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays
- Josh Jung, Texas Rangers
Shortstop:
- Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
Outfield:
- Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
- Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays
- Adolis García, Texas Rangers
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
NL finalists:
Catcher:
- Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves
- Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
First Base:
- Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Second Base:
- Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
- Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
Third Base:
- Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves
Shortstop:
- Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
Designated Hitter:
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outfield:
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks
- Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves
