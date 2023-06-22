Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr elected to start in MLB All-Star Game

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were elected Thursday to start in the July 11 All-Star Game at Seattle's Safeco Field.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after hitting a run-scoring single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jeff Hoffman during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

Ohtani led the AL with 2,646,307 votes and make his third straight All-Star start at designated hitter. He also was the American League's starting pitcher in 2021.

Acuña led all players with 3,082,600 ballots and was elected to start for the fourth time. Acuña topped the NL for the third straight year, while Ohtani received the second-most votes of any player.

The pair were chosen under rules that began last year and give starting spots to the top vote-getter in each league in the first phase of online voting, which began May 31 and ended Thursday. Others advanced to the second phase, which runs from noon EDT on Monday to noon EDT on June 29. Votes from the first phase do not carry over.

An individual can vote once per 24-hour period.

Remaining starters will be announced on June 29. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 2.

AL finalists:

Catcher:

Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

First Base:

Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base:

Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays

Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Third Base:

Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

Shortstop:

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Outfield:

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

NL finalists:

Catcher:

Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

First Base:

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

Second Base:

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins

Third Base:

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Shortstop:

Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Designated Hitter:

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

J.D. Martinez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: