Shocking video shows woman smoke pipe, yell at employees in Carl's Jr. drive-thru

A woman caused a major disturbance in a Carl's Jr. drive-thru Tuesday night after holding up the line and yelling at employees.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Carl's Jr. on the 24700 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, west of Santa Clarita. Authorities said they received several calls about a woman who refused to exit the drive-thru.

The video shows the driver backing up in the drive-thru line, almost hitting a pickup truck behind her. The driver is then seen yelling at a restaurant employee, claiming Baby Yoda was bringing fentanyl before claiming to be a federal employee and a member of the Russian KGB.

The woman then raises a pipe and lights it up before taking a hit while still at the drive-thru window.

The sheriff's department responded to the location and ordered the woman to pull over.

She then left Carl's Jr. and drove to a nearby ARCO fuel station across Pico Canyon Road where she proceeded to steal a box of Hostess snacks and two pints of Ben & Jerry's.

Video shows the store clerk attempting to stop her after she exited the location without paying. The woman is seen throwing the items at the man before taking off and running a red light.

The incidents remain under investigation and it is unknown if police have found the woman.