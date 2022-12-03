Watch CBS News
Shocking video shows truck fall over side of freeway, landing on separate wreckage from earlier crash

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Ongoing rain appears to have caused chaos on Southland roadways Friday, as three separate crashes were reported at the same location in Santa Clarita. 

Shocking video taken by one driver shows a box truck falling over the side of the freeway guardrail in the Newhall Pass area at the interchange between the State Route 14 and I-5 Freeways. The truck can be seen slowly sliding towards the railing before toppling onto wreckage of a different crash below. 

The truck landed on an SUV and big rig that had already been involved in another crash earlier on Friday. 

California Highway Patrol says that the crashes began a little after 10 p.m. Thursday evening, with the other two occurring during the span of the next nine hours. 

Two people were hospitalized as a result of the crashes. 

CHP officials also confirmed that the wet weather appears to have factored into the repeat accidents.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 4:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

