Sherman Oaks man shot dead by neighbor following verbal dispute: LAPD

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police said a man shot his neighbor following a verbal dispute in Sherman Oaks early Monday morning.

Los Angeles police responded to a shooting on the 14000 block of Moorpark Street in Sherman Oaks at 3:13 a.m.

Police said two men were involved in a verbal dispute, leading to one man to shoot the other. Police said the two are apparently neighbors.

Los Angeles Fire Dept. paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.

Information on the suspect and the victim was not immediately released.

