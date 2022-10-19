Sherman Oaks apartment fire kills 1 person, dog

One person and a dog died Wednesday in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks.

It happened around 4:23 a.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard near Weddington Street in Sherman Oaks.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews arrived at the three-story, garden-style apartment building to find the fire in one unit. 29 firefighters were able to knockdown the blaze in 15 minutes.

Firefighters discovered the person dead inside with a dog. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.