Sherman Oaks apartment fire kills 1 person, dog
One person and a dog died Wednesday in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks.
It happened around 4:23 a.m. on Sepulveda Boulevard near Weddington Street in Sherman Oaks.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews arrived at the three-story, garden-style apartment building to find the fire in one unit. 29 firefighters were able to knockdown the blaze in 15 minutes.
Firefighters discovered the person dead inside with a dog. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
