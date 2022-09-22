Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.

(credit: Monica Rodriguez)

During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers.

"I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.

Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did not release further details.

Several arrests were also made at the festival, for offenses that included rape, spousal abuse, and domestic battery. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were contracted to patrol the festival all weekend, while representatives from the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control were on site on Saturday, issuing a total of eight citations for minors in possession of alcohol and one for possession of a controlled substance.

The festival and camping event was attended by more than 70,000 people over the course of four days, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's department.

County officials say Nocturnal Wonderland followed all recommendations and guidelines set forth by its EDM Task Force. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the task force at (909) 387-3545.