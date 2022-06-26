Sheriff's detectives seek public's help locating 53-year-old man last seen in La Mirada

Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives were asking for the public's help Saturday in locating a man suffering from mental health issues.

David Eric Anderson, 53, was last seen Wednesday in La Mirada, the sheriff's department said.

He was described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 198 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.