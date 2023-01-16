Watch CBS News
Local

L.A. County sheriff's deputy dead from medical emergency following Torrance crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective died Sunday night from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, the department announced Monday.

The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue near Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to the sheriff's department.

"It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26-year veteran of LASD," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. "He was involved in a fatal traffic collision ... while driving home from his work assignment."

Lim was driving eastbound on West Carson Street when the single-vehicle crash occurred, with no other vehicles or people involved, the department said.

Lim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 8:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.