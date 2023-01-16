L.A. County sheriff's deputy dead from medical emergency following Torrance crash

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detective died Sunday night from an apparent medical emergency while driving in unincorporated Torrance, the department announced Monday.

The death was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue near Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to the sheriff's department.

"It is with our most profound sorrow that we announce the sudden loss of a family member, Steven J. Lim, a Special Victim Bureau detective and 26-year veteran of LASD," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. "He was involved in a fatal traffic collision ... while driving home from his work assignment."

Lim was driving eastbound on West Carson Street when the single-vehicle crash occurred, with no other vehicles or people involved, the department said.

Lim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.