Sheared fire hydrant gushes water in Encino
A sheared fire hydrant spewed water on Sunday afternoon after it was hit by a car in Encino.
Firefighters say that the crash happened at around 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department officials.
Personnel from the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power were able to shut the water off by 3 p.m., firefighters said.
No one was injured in the crash.
The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.