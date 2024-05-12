Sheared fire hydrant gushes water in Encino

A sheared fire hydrant spewed water on Sunday afternoon after it was hit by a car in Encino.

Firefighters say that the crash happened at around 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power were able to shut the water off by 3 p.m., firefighters said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.