Sheared fire hydrant gushes water in Encino

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A sheared fire hydrant spewed water on Sunday afternoon after it was hit by a car in Encino. 

Firefighters say that the crash happened at around 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and Burbank Boulevard, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department officials. 

Personnel from the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power were able to shut the water off by 3 p.m., firefighters said. 

No one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the investigation remains under investigation.

