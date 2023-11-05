Shark activity shuts down Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach for 48 hours

Officials shut down Sunset Beach Sunday due to recent shark activity near Tower 22 in Huntington Beach.

Lifeguards said a beached juvenile whale that was still alive with bite marks was discovered around 3:45 p.m. Beachgoers also reported seeing a splashing and aggressive shark prior to the whale washing ashore.

A posting on the City of Huntington Beach Instagram page said:

"As is the City's policy when aggressive shark behavior is witnessed, the shoreline & ocean will be closed for 1 mile in each direction of the incident. The closure will remain in place for the next 48 hours."

City officials have reached out to relevant agencies, including the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and nearby entities, to address the situation.