Watch CBS News
Local News

Shark activity shuts down Sunset Beach in Huntington Beach for 48 hours

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Officials shut down Sunset Beach Sunday due to recent shark activity near Tower 22 in Huntington Beach. 

Lifeguards said a beached juvenile whale that was still alive with bite marks was discovered around 3:45 p.m. Beachgoers also reported seeing a splashing and aggressive shark prior to the whale washing ashore. 

A posting on the City of Huntington Beach Instagram page said: 

"As is the City's policy when aggressive shark behavior is witnessed, the shoreline & ocean will be closed for 1 mile in each direction of the incident. The closure will remain in place for the next 48 hours." 

City officials have reached out to relevant agencies, including the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and nearby entities, to address the situation. 

First published on November 5, 2023 / 5:41 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.