Shadow Hills building blaze continues for 4 hours
Firefighters were battling a building fire in an industrial area at 10930 W. Randall Street in Shadow Hills Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and was still burning by 6:30 a.m.
Two large one-story commercial buildings, a vehicle, vegetation and debris were reportedly involved.
Approximately 100 firefighters were estimated to be on scene.
No injuries were reported.
