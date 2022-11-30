Shadow Hills building blaze continues for 4 hours

Firefighters were battling a building fire in an industrial area at 10930 W. Randall Street in Shadow Hills Wednesday morning. CBSLA

The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and was still burning by 6:30 a.m.

Two large one-story commercial buildings, a vehicle, vegetation and debris were reportedly involved.

Approximately 100 firefighters were estimated to be on scene.

No injuries were reported.