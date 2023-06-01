Sexual assault suspect arrested in Monterey Park

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a sexual assault suspect in Monterey Park.

Rudy Barboza, 37.

According to a statement from Monterey Park Police Department, the assault occurred Sunday at around 12:30 p.m., when a woman was walking along the 1800 block of South Atlantic Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched to the area after learning that the woman was allegedly tackled and possibly assaulted by the suspect, 37-year-old parolee and El Monte resident, Rudy Barboza.

Barboza is said to have tried to leave the area after the assault, but he was located by police and arrested on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit rape, police said.

He remains behind bars and is being held on $1.1 million bail.

Anyone with additional information on the assault was asked to contact police at (626) 573-1311.