Sewage spill leads to beach closures in Redondo and Torrance Beach

A stretch of Torrance Beach to Redondo Beach has been closed due to contamination after a 5,000 gallon sewage spill.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advised people to avoid the contaminated area to avoid illness.

The department originally announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek on Sept. 7.

Samples taken Friday still showed bacteria levels exceed state standards, officials said. Sampling is done daily and the closure will remain in effect until two consecutive tests indicate bacterial levels meet health standards.

The beach is just south of Torrance and north of Palos Verdes.

Ocean water use warnings of bacteria levels exceeding health standards have been issued for Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, Near Tower 18 Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach and Mother*s Beach in Marina Del Rey, officials said.