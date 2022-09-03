Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues.

Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail.

A special weather statement has been issued for Los Angeles County, CA until 3:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/lVVAyEsm4K — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 3, 2022

Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along with the warning came threats of 60 mile per hour wind and hail.

Impacted areas in Riverside County included:

Southwestern Lake Elsinore

Ortega Highway,

Las Flores

Temescal Valley

Lakeland Village

While impacted areas in Orange County included:

Irvine

Coto de Caza

Mission Viejo

Rancho Santa Margarita

Foothill Ranch

Trabuco Canyon

Silverado

El Toro

Laguna Hills

Limestone Canyon Regional Park

Residents were advised to seek cover indoors until the brief spell moved through the area.

These wild conditions join an already severe weekend worth of weather as the Southland sits in the midst of the worst heat wave of the year, with four-straight days of triple digit temperatures and counting.

Widespread HEAT will continue through Wed, possibly into Thu or Fri. Keep your heat safety actions going - avoid doing anything outside during the heat of the day, stay hydrated, check on others & never leave kids or pets in a parked car! #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ijhPnLB0Ra — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 3, 2022

At around 3 p.m., all severe thunderstorm warnings were canceled as the severity had undergone a noted decrease in intensity.