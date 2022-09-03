Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues.
Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along with the warning came threats of 60 mile per hour wind and hail.
Impacted areas in Riverside County included:
- Southwestern Lake Elsinore
- Ortega Highway,
- Las Flores
- Temescal Valley
- Lakeland Village
While impacted areas in Orange County included:
- Irvine
- Coto de Caza
- Mission Viejo
- Rancho Santa Margarita
- Foothill Ranch
- Trabuco Canyon
- Silverado
- El Toro
- Laguna Hills
- Limestone Canyon Regional Park
Residents were advised to seek cover indoors until the brief spell moved through the area.
These wild conditions join an already severe weekend worth of weather as the Southland sits in the midst of the worst heat wave of the year, with four-straight days of triple digit temperatures and counting.
At around 3 p.m., all severe thunderstorm warnings were canceled as the severity had undergone a noted decrease in intensity.
