Several Sun Valley Magnet School students seek medical help after ingesting marijuana gummies

Multiple Sun Valley Magnet School students are under medical evaluation Wednesday after possible ingestion of marijuana gummies according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Around 1:20 p.m., LAFD reported that eight patients came forward, conscious and breathing, but seeking medical treatment. The school has students from 6-12 grades. The students who were sickened were both girls and boys between 12 and 16 years old. Five were taken to hospitals while the other three were released to their parents.

LAFD officials said the illnesses appeared to be related to their ingestion of chewable marijuana gummies.

