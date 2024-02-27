Watch CBS News
Several lanes closed on 5 Freeway after deadly crash in Boyle Heights

One person is dead after a crash on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Tuesday morning, causing several southbound lanes to be shutdown.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at Indiana Street, according to California Highway Patrol.

Four lanes are closed while officers investigate the scene. Authorities said it is unknown when the lanes will be back open.

Check here for the latest traffic conditions, NEXT Traffic.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 5:53 AM PST

