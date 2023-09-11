Seven injured in multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills

Seven injured after multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills

Seven injured after multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills

Seven people were injured in a grisly multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills on Monday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred at around 4:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue.

Of the seven injured, none are expected to have suffered life-threatening injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

One of the cars overturned in the crash, coming to rest against a house near the road.

The crash was allegedly caused by a hit-and-run driver, according to LAPD.

More to come.