Seven injured in multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills
Seven people were injured in a grisly multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills on Monday.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred at around 4:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue.
Of the seven injured, none are expected to have suffered life-threatening injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.
One of the cars overturned in the crash, coming to rest against a house near the road.
The crash was allegedly caused by a hit-and-run driver, according to LAPD.
More to come.
