Seven injured in multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Seven people were injured in a grisly multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills on Monday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred at around 4:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue.

Of the seven injured, none are expected to have suffered life-threatening injuries, Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. 

One of the cars overturned in the crash, coming to rest against a house near the road. 

The crash was allegedly caused by a hit-and-run driver, according to LAPD. 

More to come. 

First published on September 11, 2023 / 4:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

