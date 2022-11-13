Watch CBS News
Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. 

The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. 

The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 

