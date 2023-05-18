Series finale of "NCIS: Los Angeles" airs Sunday, May 21

Watch CBS News
/ CBS New York

"New Beginnings, Part Two" – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

WRITTEN BY: Kyle Harimoto & R. Scott Gemmill

DIRECTED BY: John Peter Kousakis

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers will have access to the on-demand the following day after the episode airs.  

First published on May 18, 2023 / 6:14 AM

