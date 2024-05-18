Investigators seeking additional victims of serial rapist who assaulted two women in Angeles National Forest

Authorities are seeking additional victims of a serial rapist who was arrested on Monday for sexually assaulting two women along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest.

Eduardo Sarabia and his vehicle displayed in a special bulletin released by investigators who are seeking additional victims. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputies learned of the victims, both of whom were assaulted between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on May 12 and May 13, inside of the suspect's vehicle after he drove them to the secluded area on different days, according to statements from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Eduardo Sarabia, 40, was arrested on Monday and is being held without the possibility of bail after the DA's office filed two felony counts of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. If he is convicted as charged, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

""As District Attorney, it is my solemn duty to pursue justice for victims of violent crimes, especially those involving sexual assault," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. "The horrific and violent sexual assault that these two survivors endured by the alleged suspect is deeply troubling and incomprehensible. Our thoughts are with the victims during this tremendously difficult time."

Because of the nature of the allegations, detectives believe that there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified and are hopeful that anyone with more information will come forward.

They've release a photo of Sarabia and a description as they work to identify more possible victims.

Investigators can be contacted by calling (562) 946-7989 or (877) 710-5273 or by emailing specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.