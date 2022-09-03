Serena Williams exits US Women's Open after third round loss

Serena Williams serves as inspiration for next generation of tennis stars

After a resilient showing on the hard court against Ajla Tomljanović, Serena Williams played her final match in professional tennis Friday night in Queens.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner and Compton native never conceded defeat to Tomljanović, fighting back time and time again in the third set but ultimately that was not enough.

Williams' historic career on the Women's Tennis Association comes to an end after losing in the third round of the US Open to Tomljanović 5-7, 7-6(4) and 6-1.

Williams fended off several match points in the third and decisive set, giving fans one final show to remember.

Arguably the most accomplished career in sports by any female athlete, Williams' career concluded at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The same place where she won her first grand slam at the 1999 US Open.