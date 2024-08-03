Watch CBS News
Firefighters stop 75-acre brush fire burning in Sepulveda Basin

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters quickly stopped a brush fire that engulfed 75 acres of brush in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area on Saturday. 

The blaze was first reported a little before 1 p.m. near the 15700 block of W. Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Initially, the fire was said to have consumed about five acres and was burning at a slow rate of speed, firefighters said. 

At around 2:30 p.m., the forward progress of the fire was halted just northwest of the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue, crews said. It took just under 70 firefighters and some firefighting aircraft to contain the blaze. 

No structures were damaged and no injuries reported. 

The Apollo 11 Model Aircraft Field, located nearby, was evacuated as a precaution, LAFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

