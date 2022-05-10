Senate report alleges Mayor Eric Garcetti likely knew about allegations against advisor

A U.S. Senate investigative report found that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti more likely than not" was aware of sexual harassment and racist comments made by a former top aide.

The investigation, which was released Tuesday, found it was "more probable than not" that the aide, Rick Jacobs, "sexually harassed multiple individuals and made racist comments towards others."

The report also states that Garcetti -- who is being considered as ambassador to India -- " is very involved in the day-to-day operation of his office" making it "extremely unlikely" that the mayor was unaware of the behavior.

In the report, it states that "Mr. Jacobs' behavior was widely known and talked about. It was pervasive, widespread and notorious -- to the point that Mr. Jacobs sexually harassed someone in front of the mayor for a picture that would be memorialized for all of time. Such overt conduct suggests at best that Mr. Jacobs had no fear of any repercussions."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, requested the investigation into Garcetti and delayed the Senate confirmation vote on the mayor's ambassador nomination.

A statement from the mayor was not immediately available.