Semi-truck gets stuck in overpass in Fountain Valley, shuts down northbound 405 Freeway

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A semi-truck got stuck in an overpass Monday in Fountain Valley. 

It happened around 5:12 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway near Brookhurst Street. The big rig hit the overpass, wedging into it and damaging the bridge significantly. 

The semi-truck was carrying something on the back of it when it hit the bridge, which is currently under construction. 

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans had to shut down all lanes on the northbound 405 crash right during rush hour traffic. 

Traffic was backed up for miles in the area for those making their way out of the Costa Mesa area. 

Around 6:20 p.m. all lanes of the freeway were reopened by the CHP. 

It is unclear if there are any injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on August 1, 2022 / 5:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

