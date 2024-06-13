Watch CBS News
Local News

Self-driving Tesla crashes into police cruiser in Fullerton

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The driver of a Tesla who had the vehicle in automated-drive mode crashed into a Fullerton Police Department cruiser Thursday, according to officers. 

It happened just after midnight near West Orangethorpe Avenue and South Gilbert Stree in Fullerton. Officers were there investigating a separate suspected DUI crash that killed a motorcyclist. 

As police were waiting for clean-up crews and directing traffic, the driver of the Tesla was allegedly distracted by a smart phone and crashed into the law enforcement vehicle in the area, according to Kristy Wells, a spokeswoman for the Fullerton Police Department.

The police cruiser was empty, and no injuries were reported.

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 4:27 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.