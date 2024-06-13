Self-driving Tesla crashes into police cruiser in Fullerton

The driver of a Tesla who had the vehicle in automated-drive mode crashed into a Fullerton Police Department cruiser Thursday, according to officers.

It happened just after midnight near West Orangethorpe Avenue and South Gilbert Stree in Fullerton. Officers were there investigating a separate suspected DUI crash that killed a motorcyclist.

As police were waiting for clean-up crews and directing traffic, the driver of the Tesla was allegedly distracted by a smart phone and crashed into the law enforcement vehicle in the area, according to Kristy Wells, a spokeswoman for the Fullerton Police Department.

The police cruiser was empty, and no injuries were reported.