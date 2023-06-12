Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards

Watch CBS News
Select winners so far at the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best musical: "Kimberly Akimbo"

Best play: "Leopoldstadt"

Best revival of a musical: "Parade"

Best revival of a play: "Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Victoria Clark, "Kimberly Akimbo"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: Sean Hayes, "Good Night, Oscar"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Jodie Comer, "Prima Facie"

Best book of a musical: "Kimberly Akimbo," David Lindsay-Abaire

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: J. Harrison Ghee, "Some Like It Hot"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Alex Newell, "Shucked."

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Miriam Silverman, "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window"

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Bonnie Milligan, "Kimberly Akimbo"

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Brandon Uranowitz, "Leopoldstadt"

Best direction of a play: Patrick Marber, "Leopoldstadt"

Best direction of a musical: Michael Arden, "Parade"

Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, "Some Like It Hot"

Best original score: "Kimberly Akimbo," Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, "Some Like It Hot"

Costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, "Some Like It Hot"

Costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, "Leopoldstadt"

