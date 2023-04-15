Select frozen strawberries linked to Hepatitis A outbreaks

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled several brands of frozen strawberries amid a Hepatitis A outbreak

The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health announced Friday it identified a case of hepatitis A linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Mexico and sold in Los Angeles County.

Suppliers have been ordered to remove the suspected frozen strawberries from their stores.

The frozen organic strawberries were sold to a variety of retailers under multiple brand labels, including Kirkland Signature, Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Made With, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe's, the health department said.

Health officials warn consumers, restaurants and retailers not to sell, serve or eat recalled frozen strawberries -- they should be returned or thrown away.

If consumers purchased the recalled frozen organic strawberries and ate those berries in the last two weeks, and have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A, they should immediately consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis is needed, according to health officials.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV). It is highly contagious and is transmitted from person to person through the fecal-oral route during close personal contact or through the ingestion of contaminated food or water. Symptoms of a hepatitis A virus infection include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine.

California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego has recalled certain lots of four-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles and Hawaii and at two San Diego business centers.

The lots of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Whole Strawberries subject to this recall can be found at the FDA website:

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is also recalling frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe's.

