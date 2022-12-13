SEIU members to rally in front of LAUSD HQ Tuesday

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District workers in the SEIU Local 99 union chapter were set to rally Tuesday ahead of a potential strike vote.

Service Employees International Union, Local 99 -- the union representing nearly 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians and special education assistants -- is set to rally in front of LAUSD headquarters later Tuesday.

After months of negotiating, the group has been unable to reach a contract with the district.

The union wants a pay raise, better health care and more full-time work to address staffing shortages.

The rally event is reportedly to announce plans to hold a strike authorization vote. A vote in support of a strike would authorize SEIU Local 99's bargaining team to call for a strike if a contract agreement cannot be reached.