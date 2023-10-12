Security tightens around Jewish schools, communities due to tension in Middle East

A series of recent social media posts from a former Hamas leader has raised concerns amongst Jewish communities throughout the United States, causing local law enforcement in Southern California to tighten their security and patrols.

Even before the attack by Hamas militants against Israel occurred over the weekend, many Jewish schools already contracted security forces like Magen Am, a Jewish non-profit organization that is licensed to provide armed security.

Ivan Wolkind, the CEO of Magen Am, says that concerns have reached a level unlike any he's seen in his 20+ years in the Los Angeles area, especially after the Hamas leader called for a "day of Jihad," which prompts Muslims to take to the streets and deliver their messages of anger on Friday, October 13.

He says that despite the spread of fear, a sense of community is necessary in times like these.

"Everyone has been through a lot of trauma because of what has happened in Israel," Wolkind said. "Now, more than ever, I think it's important that we come together as a community in our schools, in our synagogues and carry on with life as normal."

Wolkind says that children should not be allowed to walk to school or service alone, and always have some sort of adult supervision.

"There is an elevated risk, and we have to accept that we have to understand it's incumbent on us to be a little bit more aware of our security," he said.

On a grander scale, Los Angeles Police Department is among the many departments also upping their patrols, despite not receiving any specifically targeted threats yet.

"We have no information of any specific or credible threats to the City of Los Angeles but we are continuing to assess the situation for any potential impact," a statement said on Thursday.

Los Angeles Unified School District also issued a statement, hoping to offer peace of mind to parents and their student body.

"Our schools are safe," the statement said. "We want to assure you that we are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to work with our civic and law enforcement partners."