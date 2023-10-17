Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard shot in Laguna Hills

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A security guard was shot Tuesday while in his car in a Laguna Hills neighborhood.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 11 a.m. to Saddle Rock Place and Bridlewood Drive regarding the shooting, sheriff's Sgt. Mike Woodroof said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, said Woodroof, who did not have details on how seriously the guard was injured.

A "person of interest" was detailed, Woodroof said.

The victim was a security guard but it was unknown whether he worked in the area, the sergeant said. A witness to the shooting dialed 911, Woodroof said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 2:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.