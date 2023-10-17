Security guard shot in Laguna Hills

A security guard was shot Tuesday while in his car in a Laguna Hills neighborhood.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 11 a.m. to Saddle Rock Place and Bridlewood Drive regarding the shooting, sheriff's Sgt. Mike Woodroof said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, said Woodroof, who did not have details on how seriously the guard was injured.

A "person of interest" was detailed, Woodroof said.

The victim was a security guard but it was unknown whether he worked in the area, the sergeant said. A witness to the shooting dialed 911, Woodroof said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)