Security guard shoots, kills woman at Hollywood Ralph's

A security guard working at a Hollywood Ralph's shot a woman after he was struck with a fire extinguisher, according to police.

Officers said the woman armed herself with a fire extinguisher and then a screwdriver moments before the security guard opened fire.

The shooting happened a little before 3 p.m. in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard near the entrance of the local grocery store after the woman "made an aggressive move toward the security guard." First responders provided first aid to the woman until the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition but underwent surgery when she arrived.

She died at the hospital.

It's unclear what led the woman to strike the security guard with the fire extinguisher. He was neither arrested nor detained by officers. LAPD claims he is cooperating with investigators asking questions about the incident.