Security guard injured after shot outside home in Encino

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for multiple people involved in a shooting that injured a security guard in Encino Hills Monday morning.

The security guard is currently at the hospital in an unknown condition after he was shot outside a home in the Amestoy Estates area of Encino.

The shooting occurred at 2:25 a.m. at 17528 Jayden Lane, just south of the Ventura (101) Freeway and west of Encino Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found one security guard on the ground with at least one gunshot wound, authorities said. Paramedics took the 37-year-old man to a hospital in unknown condition.

The suspects who ran away were described as three males.

The house is listed for sale for $11,995,000, and according to Zillow it has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, gated, hedged and is "equipped with a state-of-the-art security system."

First published on April 29, 2024 / 6:17 AM PDT

