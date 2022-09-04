Security guard injured after "juvenile mob" converges on Howard Hughes Center in Westchester

Authorities detained four people after a "juvenile mob" gathered at The Promenade at the Howard Hughes Center in Westchester Saturday evening, where they injured a security guard.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, more than 100 juveniles gathered at The Promenade, the popular outdoor restaurant and shopping location on 6081 Center Drive, without any parental supervision at around 10 p.m.

Before officers arrived, some of the group allegedly injured a security guard working in the area.

"After detaining four individuals for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon," the LAPD tweeted.

They did not disclose what the deadly weapon used was.

The reason for the gathering was unknown.

Some officers were ordered to stay at the location to ensure that the peace was not disturbed any further.

After detaining four individuals for Robbery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Pacific officers were able to bring order back to an otherwise peaceful holiday weekend. Officers will remain in the area to ensure it stays that way. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 4, 2022