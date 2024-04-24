Watch CBS News
Security guard in Los Angeles critically injured after stabbing

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A security guard was stabbed multiple times during an attack in Koreatown near Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at a shopping plaza in the Pico-Union neighborhood shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the injured security guard was able to call 9-1-1 after he was stabbed by at least two suspects.  

When crews arrived to the scene at West Olympic Boulevard near South New Hampshire Avenue they found the security guard, believed to be in his 60s, with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

It was unclear what led to the attack but there was fresh graffiti seen in the area. The motive is still under investigation.  

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 7:24 AM PDT

