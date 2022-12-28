Security guard fatally shot near USC

A security guard working at an apartment housing complex for USC students was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers detained an armed person near the building located near Flower and West 23rd streets, according to the LAPD.

The victim was a security guard at the building, which houses University of Southern California students. The location is a gated complex patrolled by unarmed guards.

One of those guards reportedly got into an argument with someone on the sidewalk outside the building around 1 a.m. The guard was shot and died at the scene.

"It appears at this point it was some type of dispute that led up to it, so I don't think he was targeted or the location itself was targeted," said LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett. "It seems that it was some type of dispute that just went wrong."

Nearby Metro rail service was being temporarily replaced by shuttle buses. "Shuttle buses replacing E LINE (EXPO) service between LATTC/Ortho Institute and Jefferson/USC. This is expected to last until 8am," LA Metro Rider Alerts tweeted at 6:13 a.m.