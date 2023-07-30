Security guard beaten to death outside of popular nightclub Dragonfly in Hollywood

Man beaten to death outside of popular nightclub Dragonfly in Hollywood

A man was beaten to death outside of a popular nightclub in Hollywood.

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m., just as the club Dragonfly was about to close on Sunday, police said.

There, between 7-11 people started to argue with the security guard. That's when he fell to the ground outside of the club and the group advanced, starting to beat and kick him repeatedly.

When police arrived, they located the man who was unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved.

Authorities are working to determine the identities of the suspects. They are looking at security video in the area and are seeking cellphone video from witnesses.

An investigation continues.