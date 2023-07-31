Security guard beaten to death outside of popular Hollywood nightclub

A 32-year-old security guard was beaten to death outside of a popular nightclub in Hollywood early Sunday morning.

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m., just as the club Dragonfly, located at 6510 Santa Monica Blvd., was about to close on Sunday, police said.

Officers said between seven and 11 people started to argue with the security guard, 32-year-old Daniel Sandifer. That's when he fell to the ground outside of the club and the group advanced, beating and kicking him repeatedly.

When police arrived, they located Sandifer, unconscious. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

"As we begin to process and mourn the loss of our colleague, Dragonfly will be closed," the club posted on Instagram. "Our hearts are with his family at this time."

Sandifer's ex-wife said he left behind two young daughters.

"As the mother of his kids, this hurts in so many ways," said his ex-wife Brittany Jones. "Y'all have no clue."

Relatives added that Sandifer was the primary caretaker for his grandmother, who has been in hospice care.

"If anybody has any information, I ask that you give the information," said Jones. "And try to get justice for Daniel."

Authorities are working to determine the identities of the suspects. They are looking at security video in the area and are seeking cellphone video from witnesses.

An investigation continues.