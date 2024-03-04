Security bolstered due to online threat made against Riverside Poly High School after series of fights on campus

School leaders have bolstered security at Riverside Polytechnic High School after a series of fights on campus led to an online threat over the weekend.

The school, located in the 5400 block of Victoria Avenue, has been the center of controversy in recent days after multiple fights broke out between students.

Several of the fights have made rounds on social media, eventually leading to a series of social media posts threatening violence began to appear online, raising the concerns of parents, staff and the student body.

As such, police patrols have been increased on campus and in the surrounding area starting on Monday.

"We appreciate all the calls to our dispatch center and private messages to our RPD social media, and so far none of those posts have been substantiated," said a statement from Riverside Police Department regarding the online threats.

The school has also temporarily altered their lunch schedule and restricted areas where students can be in order to mitigate the issue and allow administration to oversee the students.

"I think it'll help, it just, cause it divides the groups up," said Jack Wasserman, an RPHS student. "It allows the supervisors to be able to control it easier if there's less people."

Many parents showed up on campus to discuss the issue with school administration, saying that the campus should have been closed on Monday.

"It's scary. But, I have faith that, you know, everything's gonna work out. I just get a little nervous, because it's been so violent," said Alisa Curiel, a parent of a student at the school.

Riverside Poly High School Principal Darel Hansen sent a letter to families over the weekend to address the schedule change and ongoing investigation into the threats.

"Our priority with RUSD has always been to ensure a safe learning environment for all students in Riverside," the letter said. "We will again have extra officers and patrols in and around Poly High School this Monday, to continue those ongoing efforts of maintaining the safety of students and staff."