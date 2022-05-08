Security beefed up at Hollywood Bowl following attack on Dave Chappelle

Security beefed up at Hollywood Bowl following attack on Dave Chappelle

Security beefed up at Hollywood Bowl following attack on Dave Chappelle

The "Netflix Is a Joke" comedy festival is stepping up its security at the Hollywood Bowl.

The LA Philharmonic promised an increase in security personnel following the on-stage attack of Dave Chappelle.

The incident unfolded Tuesday. Isaiah Lee, 23, is the man accused of storming the stage to try and tackle Chappelle. The LAPD says he was carrying a replica gun with a knife.

Lee appeared in court on Friday to face misdemeanor charges filed by the LA City Attorney's office. He entered not guilty pleas on charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct, according to the Associated Press.