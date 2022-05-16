Watch CBS News
Local News

Second Alarm fire breaks out at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a Second Alarm fire that broke out at an abandoned shopping center in San Bernardino Sunday evening. 

carousel-mall-fire.jpg
San Bernardino County Fire Department

Crews with San Bernardino County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at the vacant Carousel Mall after reports of smoke showing from the structure. 

At 7:50 p.m., the fire was upgraded to Third Alarm status. 

10 fire engines and four fire trucks were on the scene to assist in containing the blaze. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on May 15, 2022 / 7:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.