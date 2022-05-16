Second Alarm fire breaks out at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a Second Alarm fire that broke out at an abandoned shopping center in San Bernardino Sunday evening.

San Bernardino County Fire Department

Crews with San Bernardino County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at the vacant Carousel Mall after reports of smoke showing from the structure.

At 7:50 p.m., the fire was upgraded to Third Alarm status.

10 fire engines and four fire trucks were on the scene to assist in containing the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No injuries were reported.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD OS COMMERCIAL FIRE @ Carousel Mall. BC129 is IC & reporting smoke showing, 2nd alarm requested. Crews working on locating the fire, searches and a fire attack. ^MMc pic.twitter.com/fS6QkJgySt — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for details.