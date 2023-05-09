Search underway for Trammell Evans, missing hiker last seen in Joshua Tree on April 30

Search underway for Trammell Evans, missing hiker last seen in Joshua Tree

Search underway for Trammell Evans, missing hiker last seen in Joshua Tree

Search underway for Trammell Evans, missing hiker last seen in Joshua Tree

Authorities are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen more than a week ago in Joshua Tree National Park.

Trammel Evans. National Parks Service

Trammell Evans, 25, was last seen on April 30 at Black Rock Campground, located on Black Rock Canyon Road.

He was wearing a gray/white/silver hoodie, a black Patagonia puffy vest, blue shorts, blue size 13 Asics shoes and a dark green beanie. He also had a black REI backpack and an eggcrate style sleeping pad, according to the National Parks Service.

Evans, whom law enforcement described as an "avid hiker," is 6-foot-3 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He has red hair, brown eyes and facial hair with a mustache.

Park officials began to search for Evans after he failed to return to the campground. They've been searching for him for about 24 hours.

California Highway Patrol is assisting with the search.

Anyone who knows of Evans' whereabouts is asked to contact (909) 383-5652.