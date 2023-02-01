Search underway for suspect who fatally stabbed person at Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro station

Authorities are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a person inside of a Metro station near MacArthur Park late Tuesday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the station just after 9 p.m. upon receiving reports of an assault at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro rail station located in the 600 block of S. Alvarado Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said that they are still searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.