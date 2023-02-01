Watch CBS News
Search underway for suspect who fatally stabbed person at Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro station

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities are searching for a suspect who fatally stabbed a person inside of a Metro station near MacArthur Park late Tuesday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the station just after 9 p.m. upon receiving reports of an assault at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro rail station located in the 600 block of S. Alvarado Street. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives said that they are still searching for a suspect. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 10:13 PM

